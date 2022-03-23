Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target Raised to $9.80

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.80 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. 115,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,440. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.63 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 329,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 109,330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 93,616 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

