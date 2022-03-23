New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. New Mountain Finance also reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 74.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on NMFC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:NMFC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,250. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.29. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 62.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $975,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 139,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

