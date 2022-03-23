NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.070-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.NetApp also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.210-$1.310 EPS.

NTAP traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.14. 16,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,250. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.15. NetApp has a 1 year low of $67.72 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.56.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,871,028 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $180,901,000 after buying an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 993,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,372,000 after buying an additional 41,206 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 472,791 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,491,000 after buying an additional 37,133 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,188 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,034,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

