NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.210-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.070-$5.170 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $87.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,572. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.15. NetApp has a 1 year low of $67.72 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,871,028. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

