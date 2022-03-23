Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Get Nephros alerts:

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58. Nephros has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $46.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nephros in the 4th quarter worth about $646,532,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Nephros by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nephros by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Nephros by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nephros by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nephros (Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nephros (NEPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.