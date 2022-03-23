Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.15% from the stock’s previous close.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Get Magnite alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.43. 13,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -447.52 and a beta of 2.25. Magnite has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 450,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 263,450 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth $2,156,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth $1,920,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnite (Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.