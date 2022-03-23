National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Acquires 64,500 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,401,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 16.9% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives owned approximately 0.63% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $2,099,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,577,000 after purchasing an additional 913,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,016,000 after purchasing an additional 802,972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $453.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

