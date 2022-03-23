MVB Financial Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MVB Financial in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MVB Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

MVB Financial stock opened at $40.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.91. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. MVB Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 539,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after buying an additional 170,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

