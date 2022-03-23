MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOR. Barclays set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($136.26) price target on MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.57 ($69.86).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at €23.02 ($25.30) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.92. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($22.81) and a 12-month high of €80.14 ($88.07). The company has a market capitalization of $785.93 million and a P/E ratio of -5.59.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.