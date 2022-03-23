Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDDGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.1% over the last three years.

NYSE:EDD opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,826,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 294,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 72,976 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,740,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 29,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

