Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (EDD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.1% over the last three years.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 33,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

