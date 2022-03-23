MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $601,000. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $86,758,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 42.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,274,000 after purchasing an additional 136,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 17.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 52.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,480,000 after purchasing an additional 71,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $8.03 on Wednesday, hitting $413.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,804. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of -85.61 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total value of $194,177.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,362 shares of company stock valued at $75,246,152 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

