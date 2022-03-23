Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,435,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,776,636. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

