Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 241.20 ($3.18). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 238 ($3.13), with a volume of 1,344,328 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAB. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.61) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.82) to GBX 276 ($3.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.27) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.57 ($4.69).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 243.50. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.