Mirrored Microsoft Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $519,872.00 (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Mirrored Microsoft has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and approximately $519,872.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be purchased for $327.23 or 0.00772878 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.72 or 0.06978606 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,288.80 or 0.99879641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00044519 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 24,811 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Microsoft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Microsoft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

