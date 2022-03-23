Minter Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,845.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $8.43 million and $3,845.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.32 or 0.00223988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.00202728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00048904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00028795 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.36 or 0.07101986 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,626,403,146 coins and its circulating supply is 5,421,193,579 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

