Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,738 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.7% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $58,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $304.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $231.10 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

