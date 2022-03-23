Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $400.41

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 400.41 ($5.27) and traded as high as GBX 402 ($5.29). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 402 ($5.29), with a volume of 521,332 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -4.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 410.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 400.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $0.09. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other news, insider Stephen Murdoch sold 6,006 shares of Micro Focus International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.98), for a total value of £22,702.68 ($29,887.68).

Micro Focus International Company Profile (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

