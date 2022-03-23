megaBONK Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,655.00 (MBONK)

megaBONK (MBONK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. megaBONK has a market cap of $87,336.61 and $3,655.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00036471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00106917 BTC.

About megaBONK

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.