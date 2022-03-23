Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Issues Earnings Results

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

MRNS traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. 158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,111. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.29. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

