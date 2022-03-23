MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MariMed Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator. The Company develops, owns and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products and dispensary operations. Its products and brands, includes Betty’s Eddies(R), Nature’s Heritage(TM), Bourne Baking Co. and K-Fusion(R). MariMed Inc. is based in NORWOOD, Mass. “

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS MRMD opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. MariMed has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22.

About MariMed (Get Rating)

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

