Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.92 million.

Shares of MRVI traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 755,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $874,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

