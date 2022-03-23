Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of MLVF opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $128.03 million, a PE ratio of -420.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20.

Malvern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MLVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 3,656.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

