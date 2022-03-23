MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank cut MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4,614.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAG opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.90 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

