Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.62, but opened at $36.85. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lyft shares last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LYFT. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $399,096.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 24,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,887 in the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,882,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The business had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

