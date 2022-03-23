Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark decreased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$254,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$913,835. Also, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total transaction of C$942,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,735,510. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,750 shares of company stock worth $2,258,701.

Shares of LUG stock traded up C$0.19 on Wednesday, hitting C$10.70. 140,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,307. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.82 and a 12 month high of C$12.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.87.

About Lundin Gold (Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.