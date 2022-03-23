Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $125.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.11. 526,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.65. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,731 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,430,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

