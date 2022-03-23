Lossless (LSS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.79 Million

Lossless (LSS) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Lossless has a market capitalization of $19.08 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000983 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00049322 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.16 or 0.07065625 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,283.12 or 0.99779886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044533 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars.

