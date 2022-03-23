Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 82,363 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82,363 shares during the quarter. Pegasystems comprises about 2.2% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.49% of Pegasystems worth $44,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4,460.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Pegasystems stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.75. 198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.61 and a 12 month high of $143.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems (Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.