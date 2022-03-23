Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

LICY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $93,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LICY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. 2,019,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,348. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 28.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. The company had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

