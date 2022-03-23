LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.40.

LHCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,804. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in LHC Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

