LexAurum Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.41. 4,052,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

