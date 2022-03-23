LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 570 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COP traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.03. 87,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,608,875. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $104.44. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

