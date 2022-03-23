LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 370 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.05. The company had a trading volume of 97,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,222. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $77.29 and a one year high of $91.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day moving average of $83.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.