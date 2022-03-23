LexAurum Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8,006.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 474,836 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 739,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 356,777 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after acquiring an additional 285,776 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 273.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 379,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after acquiring an additional 277,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,879,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGV stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.51. 11,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.36. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $71.29 and a 1 year high of $88.85.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.