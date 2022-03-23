LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 13,000 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3,139.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,623 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSXP traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 311,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 43.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.85%.

About Phillips 66 Partners (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.