LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.36. Approximately 45,472 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 18,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,252,000.

