Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “
NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $19.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at $2,316,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at $3,321,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at $1,699,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at $1,978,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 55.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,456 shares in the last quarter.
Laureate Education Company Profile (Get Rating)
Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.