Land Securities Group’s (LAND) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 765 ($10.07) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

LAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.16) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 818.75 ($10.78).

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 779.20 ($10.26) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 644.20 ($8.48) and a one year high of GBX 822.40 ($10.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 777.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 743.81.

In related news, insider Manjiry Tamhane bought 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.44) per share, with a total value of £35,470.89 ($46,696.80).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

