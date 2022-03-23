Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.17.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

