Lake Street Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $215.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.08 and a 200-day moving average of $217.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.08 and a twelve month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.