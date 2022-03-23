Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 697 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 96,234 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 27,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.13. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

