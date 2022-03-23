Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading 4.7% Higher

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.87. Approximately 20,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,161,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Several analysts have commented on KOS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 3.16.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

