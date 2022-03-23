Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.87. Approximately 20,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,161,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on KOS shares. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.45.

The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 590,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 391,460 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 251,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

