Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$650 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

KTB traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $43.01. 3,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,606. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,878,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

