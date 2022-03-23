Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 21,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 2,398,889 shares.The stock last traded at $30.10 and had previously closed at $31.02.
Several research firms have issued reports on PHG. HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. AlphaValue downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($46.15) to €32.50 ($35.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
