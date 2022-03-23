Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 21,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 2,398,889 shares.The stock last traded at $30.10 and had previously closed at $31.02.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHG. HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. AlphaValue downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($46.15) to €32.50 ($35.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

