Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

KOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Kodiak Sciences stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.11. 915,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,364. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $421.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $77.03.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,724,000 after buying an additional 239,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,036,000 after acquiring an additional 102,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,928,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 48.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,536,000 after acquiring an additional 184,682 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

