Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KODGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.80) and the highest is ($0.73). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.56) to ($3.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

KOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 133,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,577,915.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,299,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 27,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,724,000 after purchasing an additional 239,749 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

KOD stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,317. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.96. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

