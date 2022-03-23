Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives $26.15 Average PT from Analysts

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLPEF shares. HSBC raised Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Klépierre from €18.00 ($19.78) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Klépierre from €20.40 ($22.42) to €18.60 ($20.44) in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Klépierre from €31.00 ($34.07) to €32.00 ($35.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLPEF remained flat at $$24.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

