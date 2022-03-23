KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Cut to $23.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at JMP Securities from $23.50 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KREF. Raymond James raised their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a current ratio of 465.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,263,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,296,000 after buying an additional 705,190 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

