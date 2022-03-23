KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Cut to $23.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at JMP Securities from $23.50 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KREF. Raymond James raised their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a current ratio of 465.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,263,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,296,000 after buying an additional 705,190 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.
